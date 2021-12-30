Doncaster police to patrol pubs amid spiking fears ahead of New Year celebrations

South Yorkshire Police says officers will mix with revellers at venues on New Year’s Eve following a recent spate of spiking incidents in Doncaster.

Officers are investigating a number of attacks on young women in recent weeks.

Several have reported being stabbed secretly with needles while others have reported blackouts, vomiting and trips to hospital after being spiked at a number of venues across Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are probing a number of spiking attacks in Doncaster.

And those responsible have been warned they could end up behind bars if they are caught in the act.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Are you heading out this weekend, and thinking about spiking someone?

“We want to tell you that spiking is illegal

“If you are found to have committed this kind of crime you could face ten years behind bars.

“Everyone should be able to go out and enjoy the festive season without the fear of being harmed.

By spiking someone, you are putting them at risk of illness, injury or assault. You are putting them through a traumatic experience which has lasting effects on their health and wellbeing.

“Don’t be that person.

Our officers are continuing their patrols at pubs, clubs and bars and we are working with venues to ensure that strict security protocols are in place.

“Investigations are made into each reported incident of spiking and our officers are continuing to carry out multiple lines of enquiry, including CCTV trawls, to find the individuals who are behind this shocking crime.

“If you are committing these crimes, it is only a matter of time - we will identify you and bring you to justice.

“If you have any thought about spiking someone - stop.

“If you think a friend is committing this type of crime - say something.

“If you think you have been spiked, or you know someone who has, please know we are here, we will listen and we will support you. It is not your fault. It is the offender and their selfish actions that are to blame.

“Please continue to report your concerns to us so that we can investigate. Any information, no matter how small you feel it is, could prove crucial to our enquiries. If you see our officers when you are out and about, please do speak to them, they are there to help and support you.”

If you have been spiked, immediately seek medical attention and report it to police. Call 101, 999 in an emergency or report online.

Before Christmas, police said they were investigating a spate of spiking attacks in Doncaster as fears grew across the town’s nightlife scene.

South Yorkshire Police said that two of the cases were so-called needle spiking – where a person is surreptitiously injected with a needle without their knowledge.

A spokesman said earlier this month: “It is reported that on Saturday 11 December at around 12am, a woman in her 20s was spiked in East Laith Gate. She became ill and was taken to hospital via ambulance to receive treatment.

“On 11 December at around 9:45pm, a woman in her 30s was reported to have had her drink spiked at a hotel in Thorne Road. She was taken to hospital via ambulance after becoming ill.

“The same night between 7pm and 1am, a woman in her 30s reported being spiked by injection at Doncaster Racecourse.

“It is then reported that on Sunday 12 December at around 8pm, a woman in her 30s also reported being spiked by injection at a bar in High Street, Sprotborough. Both women sought treatment at hospital.