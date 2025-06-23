Doncaster police team up with Amazon to give free support packages to domestic abuse victims

Free grab bags containing vital support packages for victims of domestic abuse have been provided to officers in Doncaster following an initiative by Amazon.

Earlier this week, Detective Superintendent Chris Ronayne and Detective Inspector Lisa Reay attended a packing and donation event at Amazon's Rossington distribution site alongside officers from the domestic abuse team and Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team.

They worked alongside volunteers from Amazon to pack rucksacks containing a number of essential items for domestic abuse victims.

Each support package contains new mobile phones with initial credit, essential toiletries, including sanitary towels, toothbrushes and toothpaste, non-perishable snacks, emergency children's items, notebooks, writing materials, a whistle and a mini torch.

Detective Superintendent Ronayne said: "We want to support victims of domestic abuse in any way possible and these grab bags, which are being provided free of charge by Amazon, will really help them, particularly if they've had to flee from harm at short notice without some of their key belongings and essentials.

"Often in domestic abuse cases we have to download a victim’s phone to obtain evidence, and this means taking the phone for a period of time to allow this to happen.

"This always has to be balanced with the fact we need victims to have an ability to communicate with us, support groups, their families and their friends, so the phones contained within these bags will be of huge benefit to victims and will ensure they don’t feel isolated.

"All of the items in these bags will hopefully help victims if they are displaced and give them one less thing to worry about after fleeing an abusive and traumatic environment.

"Other police forces have taken part in this scheme and the feedback from members of the public has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the importance of the bags in supporting victims, so we are incredibly thankful to Amazon for allowing us to support this brilliant initiative."

If you’re experiencing domestic abuse, the police want you to know that you are not alone. They are there to listen to you and support you, and if you're not ready to speak to the police, there is a whole range of external organisations who can offer support and guidance.

You can find a full list of those organisations here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/support-organisations/.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, please consider reporting it. If you are in danger or need support right away, please call 999.

You can report domestic abuse through the online crime reporting service here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse/.