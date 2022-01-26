Doncaster police swoops lead to arrests and recovery of drugs, guns and a machete

There have also been 10 successful stop searches of individuals across the area, who were collectively found in possession of significant quantities of class A and B drugs, a firearm and a machete.

In West Doncaster, the New Year has seen us faced with significant challenges around gangs of youths engaged in anti-social behaviour and some criminality in Conisbrough, particularly around the schools and shops in the area.

In conjunction with Doncaster Council, we have stepped up activity to tackle this, with recent successes and more activity planned over coming days and weeks.

Insp Adrian Luscombe.

This has included the arrest of a youth for a public order offence and damage to a police car, seizure of an E-scooter being ridden in an anti-social manner, use of dispersal order powers to control group gatherings where anti-social behaviour is involved.

Several youths and their families are being worked with to address their behaviour, and ongoing work with schools, local shops and community members to collectively improve the situation.

We have also seen a rise in youth-related ASB in the Woodlands area, and again the team are deploying a range of tactics from education and diversion to formal prosecutions in order to nip this in the bud.

Across the area, dealing with significant drug-related criminality remains a priority for us, and we’ve continued to have successes with this issue.

After a meeting with members of the public in the Arksey area, our team was informed that offences were going unreported due to a perceived lack of action by police, or fear of repercussions if they made reports.

Every report through to us is taken seriously and are crucial for us to understand what is happening in our communities and how we can best respond.

Though the reporting person may not directly see police activity as a result, it doesn’t mean that it is not taking place.