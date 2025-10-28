Doncaster police step up patrols against quad bikes wrecking farmland
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team are behind the operation.
A spokesperson said: “Increased patrols are taking place in the Thorne and Moorends area to target off-road quads causing damage to farmland and disturbing local wildlife.
“Officers from your Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team and our wildlife and rural crime team have been working closely with farmers, landowners, and local gamekeepers to identify access points, gather intelligence, and carry out joint patrols.
“We have also linked in with colleagues from our neighbouring force Humberside utilising drone support and marked 4x4 vehicles to monitor remote locations and deter illegal activity.”
If you have any information please contact police on 101 or you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always contact 999 in an emergency.