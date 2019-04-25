Doncaster Police Station could be demolished and replaced with new town centre base

Doncaster Police Station could be demolished and replaced with a new police base in the town centre.

Police have confirmed they are looking into the possibility of a new station, but has not made it clear whether this would open up the possibility of redeveloping the current site, close to the multimillion pound Doncaster Waterdale development.

Doncaster Police Station. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP 02-01-15 Police MC 5

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Proposals for a new police station in Doncaster are currently being considered and draft plans developed, though the matter is in its early stages.”

No artists impressions of any proposed building have yet been provided and the police have not confirmed any costs, location or design details.

The current police station was built around 50 years ago and is located next to the magistrates court building, which allows prisoners to be transferred easily from the police cells to the court building.

It is now one of the oldest buildings in the area, which has been extensively redeveloped by Doncaster Council as the borough’s Cultural and Civic Quarter.

Since it was built, the area around Waterdale which is right next to the police station, has been significantly redeveloped as part of a major Doncaster Council scheme.

What was once a car park and the old Doncaster College building is now occupied by the modern council civic offices, the Cast theatre and the Sir Nigel Gresley Square public space. A new cinema and restaurant complex is due to be built nearby, and the new Doncaster museum and library is also being constructed close by.

Much of the land on College Road, on the other side of the road to the police station, has been developed as modern housing.