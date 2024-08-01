Doncaster police send zero tolerance message to village's speeding drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neighbourhood officers in Armthorpe have worked alongside local councillors to help launch an anti-speeding initiative after listening to concerns from residents.

Armthorpe Parish Council formed the idea and have worked with Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) and City of Doncaster Council's Stronger Communities Team to create and distribute ‘slow down’ stickers to deter speeding vehicles in the village.

Officers regularly carry out Community Speedwatch operations in Armthorpe and other towns and villages in the Doncaster East NPT area and it is hoped this additional measure will remind drivers of the importance of adhering to speed limits.

Officers tracking the speed of vehicles in Armthorpe.

Doncaster East NPT Inspector Alison Carr said: "We've listened to concerns raised about speeding in Armthorpe and have worked with the parish and city council to create slow-down stickers for residents that they can they stick on their homes and wheelie bins to encourage drivers to slow down.

"This helps spread a very simple message - speeding drivers who are breaking the law are not welcome in Armthorpe.

"Speeding is one of four main contributing factors to fatal and serious collisions in South Yorkshire and going just a few miles per hour over the speed limit can be the difference between life and death.

"It is your responsibility as a driver to adhere to the speed limit. Only you can control your actions and if you break the speed limit, you could cause a serious or fatal injury.

"Do you want to live with the consequences of that?"

Police would encourage anyone with concerns about dangerous driving in the area to report it via 101 or online https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.