Doncaster police seize van after owner blames crash damage on dog

Police in Doncaster have seized a badly damaged van involved in a road smash – after its owner tried to blame it on his dog.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was revealed by South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team during its latest crackdown on nuisance riders and anti-social behaviour.

A spokesperson said: “We took reports of a farmers gate being damaged by a van and that the van had been on his fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A short while later, we found this van that matched the description abandoned on Common Lane.

Police seized a van, with the owner blaming crash damage on a pet dog.

“After a short visit to the owners house, we were told that it was the alsatians' fault.

“The alsatian made no comment. The van was seized and enquiries ongoing.”

The team were working around the Rotherham South district, focusing on rural crime in and around Maltby, Tickhill and Dinnington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “We were working working in partnership with Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Police, establishing cross-border routes for rural offenders.

“We also had a cheeky eye in the sky, assisting us during the operation.

“It wasn't long before we spotted two bikes and a quad on Malby Pit Top.

“As we suspected, none had insurance or a relevant licence to ride a motorcycle.

“Both bikes and the quad were seized for no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we were there, two more bikes were spotted by our eye in the sky coming straight towards us.

“One of the riders was using an old torch strapped with gaffer tape to the front of the bike, which was novel.

"Not sure I would fancy riding the pit top by candlelight.

“Anyway, both had no plates attached. One of the riders magically produced a plate from his bag stating it had fallen off.

“Even more astounding was he managed to re attach the plate with the same plate screws that had disappeared earlier in the ride.

“Both bikes seized for no insurance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just as we were heading back to ops on Tickhill Road, we saw a little missile heading towards us with no lights.

“After seeing the damage to the front end, we immediately suspected it to be stolen.

“The rider reacted immediately, running a red light and failing to stop.

“The rider took us on a merry dance, taking in some of the sights or Maltby by night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The rider even tried to give us his helmet by tossing it at us like a gift. We declined and continued to follow.

“After a short pursuit along Tickhill Road past Maltby Colliery, the rider decided to mount the pavement and head towards a fence. When he realised it wasn't a way out, he came back onto the road and was helped from the bike.

“The riders' generic brand trainers carried him swiftly over some fields. However, with the eye in the sky and one of our finest land sharks close behind, he didn't get far.

“One arrested for dangerous driving, no insurance, over the limit for drugs, and other driving offences.”

You can report nuisance bikers to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.