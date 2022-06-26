Doncaster police seize two vehicles being used illegally

Officers from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team seized two vehicles on Fridat morning after they were found being used illegally.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 3:41 pm

The brown Mercedes Sprinter was stopped on Bennethorpe and seized due to having no tax, a defective windscreen, and ineffective lights.

The driver has been processed for the offences.

This brown Mercedes Sprinter was stopped on Bennethorpe and seized

The Suzuki was stopped in Hexthorpe due to the passenger not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was found to have a provisional licence and no insurance.

The vehicle was seized, both driver and passenger have been reported.

The Suzuki was stopped in Hexthorpe due to the passenger not wearing a seat belt