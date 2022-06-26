Doncaster police seize two vehicles being used illegally

The brown Mercedes Sprinter was stopped on Bennethorpe and seized due to having no tax, a defective windscreen, and ineffective lights.
The driver has been processed for the offences.
The Suzuki was stopped in Hexthorpe due to the passenger not wearing a seat belt.
The driver was found to have a provisional licence and no insurance.
The vehicle was seized, both driver and passenger have been reported.