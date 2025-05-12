Doncaster police seize string of off-road bikes in latest clampdown
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicles in Bawtry, Mexborough and Steetley Woods after a string of operations.
A spokesperson said: “The bikes have been seized after being ridden illegally.
"Off rides bikes are often a source of anti-social behavior and we take every opportunity to seize bikes where we can, if we catch you riding illegally we will seize your bike.
If you know someone who is riding an illegal bike or know where bikes are being stored please contact South Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the online portal.
In an emergency, always contact 999.
You can also pass information on via independent UK charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555111.
You can leave information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.