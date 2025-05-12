Doncaster police seize string of off-road bikes in latest clampdown

By Darren Burke
Published 12th May 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 12:45 BST
Police in Doncaster have seized a string off off-road bikes in the latest blitz on anti-social riders in the city.

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicles in Bawtry, Mexborough and Steetley Woods after a string of operations.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “The bikes have been seized after being ridden illegally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Off rides bikes are often a source of anti-social behavior and we take every opportunity to seize bikes where we can, if we catch you riding illegally we will seize your bike.

Police have seized a number of off-road bikes in Doncasterplaceholder image
Police have seized a number of off-road bikes in Doncaster

If you know someone who is riding an illegal bike or know where bikes are being stored please contact South Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the online portal.

In an emergency, always contact 999.

You can also pass information on via independent UK charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated call centre on 0800 555111.

You can leave information in confidence without having to leave any of your details.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice