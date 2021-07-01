Doncaster police seize number of vehicles in latest crime clampdown
Police in Doncaster have seized a number of vehicles in a fresh crime clampdown.
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a ‘very nice’ KTM 125 motorbike in Stainforth on Tuesday which had been stolen the day before in Auckley.
And yesterdaym officers also seized a car under its Operation Takeaway.
A spokesman said the vehicle had no insurance and the driver had also been arrested for criminal damage.
Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 with any details of car crime.