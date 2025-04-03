Doncaster police seize more off-road bikes in latest swoop on riders

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 07:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Doncaster have seized more off-road bikers from riders in a fresh swoop.

Officers from Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team conducted patrols in and around Thorne Community Wood following reports of off-road bikes.

Two males who were seen driving their off-road bikes in and around Toll Bar Leisure Park were stopped and their bikes seized - and both will be dealt with for various driving offences. T

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Thank you to those members of the community who provided us with information which gave us the opportunity to take positive action.

Police in Doncaster have seized more off road bikes.Police in Doncaster have seized more off road bikes.
Police in Doncaster have seized more off road bikes.

“We continue to receive a high number of reports in relation to off-road motorbikes in and around the areas of Thorne and Moorends.

"Please contact our force control room on 101 or complete the online reporting form to report incidents as soon as they are happening so we are able to deploy at the time of the incident taking place.”

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice