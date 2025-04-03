Doncaster police seize more off-road bikes in latest swoop on riders
Officers from Doncaster East neighbourhood policing team conducted patrols in and around Thorne Community Wood following reports of off-road bikes.
Two males who were seen driving their off-road bikes in and around Toll Bar Leisure Park were stopped and their bikes seized - and both will be dealt with for various driving offences. T
A spokesperson said: “Thank you to those members of the community who provided us with information which gave us the opportunity to take positive action.
“We continue to receive a high number of reports in relation to off-road motorbikes in and around the areas of Thorne and Moorends.
"Please contact our force control room on 101 or complete the online reporting form to report incidents as soon as they are happening so we are able to deploy at the time of the incident taking place.”