Doncaster police seize e-scooters being used illegally
They are restricted to private land with the landowner's permission. Riding an e-scooter illegally can lead to seizure of the scooter, fines, and even prosecution.
Police are actively enforcing these rules and are now seizing e-scooters used illegally, with warnings reportedly being replaced by immediate seizure in some of East Doncaster.
Here are the rules:
No public roads/pavements: They are not allowed on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes, or other public spaces.
Insurance and licensing: E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles, requiring insurance, licensing, and registration, which are not currently available for privately owned e-scooters.
Seizure and penalties: Police can seize e-scooters used illegally. Riders may also face fines and other penalties.