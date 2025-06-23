Doncaster police seize e-scooters being used illegally

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:26 BST

In the UK, privately owned e-scooters are generally not allowed on public roads, pavements, or cycle lanes.

They are restricted to private land with the landowner's permission. Riding an e-scooter illegally can lead to seizure of the scooter, fines, and even prosecution.

Police are actively enforcing these rules and are now seizing e-scooters used illegally, with warnings reportedly being replaced by immediate seizure in some of East Doncaster.

Here are the rules:

Doncaster police seize e-scooters being used illegally.placeholder image
No public roads/pavements: They are not allowed on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes, or other public spaces.

Insurance and licensing: E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles, requiring insurance, licensing, and registration, which are not currently available for privately owned e-scooters.

Seizure and penalties: Police can seize e-scooters used illegally. Riders may also face fines and other penalties.

