In the UK, privately owned e-scooters are generally not allowed on public roads, pavements, or cycle lanes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are restricted to private land with the landowner's permission. Riding an e-scooter illegally can lead to seizure of the scooter, fines, and even prosecution.

Police are actively enforcing these rules and are now seizing e-scooters used illegally, with warnings reportedly being replaced by immediate seizure in some of East Doncaster.

Here are the rules:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster police seize e-scooters being used illegally.

No public roads/pavements: They are not allowed on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes, or other public spaces.

Insurance and licensing: E-scooters are treated as motor vehicles, requiring insurance, licensing, and registration, which are not currently available for privately owned e-scooters.

Seizure and penalties: Police can seize e-scooters used illegally. Riders may also face fines and other penalties.