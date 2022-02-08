Doncaster police seize 'anti-social' bike after swoop on village track
Police in Doncaster have seized a bike used in an ‘anti-social manner’ after tackling the rider on a village track.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle on the Roman Ridge yesterday.
A spokesman said: “Local officers have recovered the bike after witnessing it being used around the rear of Highfields in an anti social manner.
Anyone with information about crime or anti social behaviour should contact police via 101, online reporting or through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.