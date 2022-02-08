Doncaster police seize 'anti-social' bike after swoop on village track

Police in Doncaster have seized a bike used in an ‘anti-social manner’ after tackling the rider on a village track.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 6:48 am

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team seized the vehicle on the Roman Ridge yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Local officers have recovered the bike after witnessing it being used around the rear of Highfields in an anti social manner.

Anyone with information about crime or anti social behaviour should contact police via 101, online reporting or through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The bike was seized on the Roman Ridge.