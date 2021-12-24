Doncaster Police release two new photos of missing girl
Officers searching for missing Sapphire from Doncaster have released two new photos of her.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 6:53 am
We are continuing to appeal for your help to trace missing Sapphire.
Sapphire, 16, was last seen in the Askern area of Doncaster on Sunday 12 December.
She is described as white, around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.
Sapphire is known to frequent Doncaster town centre, in particular Doncaster Bus Station, Doncaster Train Station and Copley Road as well as the Hexthorpe area.
Any information can be reported through 101 quoting incident number 519 of 22 December.