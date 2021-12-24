Doncaster Police release two new photos of missing girl

We are continuing to appeal for your help to trace missing Sapphire.

Sapphire, 16, was last seen in the Askern area of Doncaster on Sunday 12 December.

She is described as white, around 5ft tall, of a slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police release new pictures of missing Doncaster girl Sapphire.

Sapphire is known to frequent Doncaster town centre, in particular Doncaster Bus Station, Doncaster Train Station and Copley Road as well as the Hexthorpe area.

Any information can be reported through 101 quoting incident number 519 of 22 December.