Doncaster police recover stripped down BMW stolen in Sheffield

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 10:46 BST
Police in Doncaster have found the shell of a stripped down BMW after the vehicle was stolen in Sheffield

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery in Rossington and a spokesperson said: “It had been stolen in Sheffield a few days before, the parts that had been taken off the BMW where located in a container close by.

"Enquires are currently ongoing to identify the offenders.

“If you have any information or see cars parked in suspicious locations, contact us on 101.”

