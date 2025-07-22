Doncaster police recover stripped down BMW stolen in Sheffield

Police in Doncaster have found the shell of a stripped down BMW after the vehicle was stolen in Sheffield

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery in Rossington and a spokesperson said: “It had been stolen in Sheffield a few days before, the parts that had been taken off the BMW where located in a container close by.

"Enquires are currently ongoing to identify the offenders.

“If you have any information or see cars parked in suspicious locations, contact us on 101.”