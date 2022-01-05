Doncaster police recover stolen car that was snatched during burglary
Police in Doncaster have recovered a car that was stolen during a burglary.
Officers from Doncaster East policing team found the vehicle yesterday in Stainforth.
It had earlier been stolen during a burglary in Bentley, officers said.
A photo of the car shows it with a smashed rear window.
Anyone with information about the burglary and the car can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crime Stoppers and report infomation anonymously on 0800 555 111,