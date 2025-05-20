Doncaster police recover car just hours after it was stolen
Police in Doncaster have recovered another stolen vehicle – just hours after it was taken.
Officers from Doncaster South found the car.
A spokersperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.
"This Fiat 500 was recovered from Ferry Boat Lane, Mexborough, having been stolen yesterday.”
You can report car crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.