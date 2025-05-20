Doncaster police recover car just hours after it was stolen

Police in Doncaster have recovered another stolen vehicle – just hours after it was taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster South found the car.

A spokersperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.

"This Fiat 500 was recovered from Ferry Boat Lane, Mexborough, having been stolen yesterday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police recovered the vehicle which had been stolen in Mexborough.

You can report car crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.