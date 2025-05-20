Doncaster police recover car just hours after it was stolen

By Darren Burke
Published 20th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Police in Doncaster have recovered another stolen vehicle – just hours after it was taken.

Officers from Doncaster South found the car.

A spokersperson said: “Another stolen vehicle recovered by your Doncaster South NPT.

"This Fiat 500 was recovered from Ferry Boat Lane, Mexborough, having been stolen yesterday.”

Police recovered the vehicle which had been stolen in Mexborough.placeholder image
Police recovered the vehicle which had been stolen in Mexborough.

You can report car crime in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.

