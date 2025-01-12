Doncaster police officer praised for saving man's life on Christmas Day
PC Conna Clarke responded to an urgent call to assist a man in distress on a city centre bridge on the afternoon of Wednesday 25 December 2024.
On arrival, PC Clarke reacted instantly to get out of his police vehicle and grab hold of the man to prevent him from falling from the bridge.
PC Clarke then used his own strength to get the man to safety, after which he was given appropriate support by medical professionals.
Response Inspector Christopher Milnes said: "It's clear to me that PC Clarke's actions saved that person's life as he showed great reactions, skill and aptitude to protect the man by detaining him and bringing him to safety.
"Following the incident, PC Clarke and a colleague then built up a rapport with the man to understand more about his background and situation before he was brought under the care of ambulance staff.
"Protecting the public is at the core of what our police officers do day in, day out and PC Clarke's actions that day really bring this into perspective.
"He really is a credit to Doncaster district and a credit to the force, and I know the public will share our gratitude in thanking PC Clarke for his life-saving actions on Christmas Day."