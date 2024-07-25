Doncaster police officer praised for his help in resolving a resident's problem
A Doncaster police officer has been praised for his help in resolving a resident's problem.
Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team put a message out on social media channels following a comment from a city resident.
A spokesman said: “It's always lovely to receive messages from members of the public and we wanted to share this message of thanks sent to the team at Doncaster, and in particular PC Richard Herbert.
“These small gestures mean so much to our officers and staff - thank you for all the support.”