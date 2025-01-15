Doncaster police make 20 arrests in space of just a few hours - 17kg of cannabis was recovered from one man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers, who have flooded the streets of Doncaster city centre today (15 January) as part of a proactive day of action to crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour, have arrested almost 20 people in the space of just a few hours.

It brings the total number of arrests for the Safer City week of action, which started on Monday (13 January), to 27, with more intelligence and evidence-led activities taking place over the next couple of days.

The week of policing action supports the work officers and staff do all-year round to fight crime in the city centre, and has seen police work with key partner agencies, including City of Doncaster Council, to help keep the area a safe and welcoming place for people to visit and enjoy.

Today’s day of action started with a public briefing in Sir Nigel Gresley Square before teams from across the district and wider South Yorkshire area headed out on various activities, including multiple drug warrants, with 422 cannabis plants found in one property, and several arrests of suspected prolific shoplifters as part of a retail crime operation.

17kg of cannabis was recovered from one man during searches.

The retail crime operation saw officers continue to carry out targeted patrols in hotspot areas for retail crime, engage with local businesses to offer crime prevention advice and arrest suspected shoplifters.

This included one man accused of 11 thefts and another woman linked with three reported thefts and a breach of her Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits her from entering certain shops in the area.

A knife arch was deployed in Frenchgate at the entry and exit point to the Interchange, with the arch acting as a metal detector which allows officers to identify any concealed knives and weapons.

Over 500 people passed through the arch, which acts as a strong deterrent against violent crime in the city centre, with no dangerous weapons or knives found on anyone who was searched.

Officers were also on hand to conduct more than 20 stop and searches as part of the day of action.

This resulted in multiple people being arrested on suspicion of drug offences, with officers recovering 17kg of cannabis during a joint operation with immigration services.

It saw a man try to evade officers by escaping through a top window, before he was eventually found and arrested, with a significant amount of cannabis found on his person along with numerous mobile devices.

Chief Inspector Louise Kent, who is leading the Safer City policing week of action, said: "This policing week of action is incredibly important to us, and we are really pleased with the results we have achieved so far.

"Over 20 arrests have been made over the course of the week, with 18 arrests so far on Wednesday’s targeted day of action, with suspected shoplifters, burglars and drug dealers brought into custody.

“Every day, our officers and staff work tirelessly to fight crime and keep people safe in the city centre but sometimes these activities aren’t seen by the public.

“The Safer City week of action provides us with a chance to proactively show you how committed we are to this cause and also allows you to approach our officers with any concerns or queries you have.

“It also supports our ongoing commitment with the council to keep Doncaster city centre safe as part of the Safer City initiative, which was launched last year and saw the authority commit to spending £1m on new safety measures.

“Further activities will be taking place today and over the course of the rest of the week so if you see our officers out and about, please do speak to them if there is anything you wish to raise with them.

“We know we are stronger when we work together and with your support and cooperation, we can investigate thoroughly, charge offenders and ensure justice prevails.”

Other activities taking place today include enforcing the rules of the Public Spaces Protection Order, which prohibits a wide range of anti-social behaviour in a designated area of the city centre, working with Trading Standards to target counterfeit perfume sellers and illegal vapes, and an operation by the Modern Slavery Human Trafficking Team safeguarding those at risk of exploitation.

Officers from the Roads Policing Group also carried out a traffic operation, with officers setting up various pop-up stalls allowing crucial engagement work with the public and for officers to explain their presence and continued dedication to tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

SYP will be posting further content from today’s Safer City day of action and the wider week of action on the website and social media channels over the course of this week.