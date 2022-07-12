Doncaster police link up with neighbouring forces to tackle rural crime

Doncaster and Rotherham as well as South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit linked up with Humberside Police and Nottinghamshire Police for Operation Star.

The high-visibility op also aims to deter and disrupt criminals and prevent crime taking place.

Last week, officers from all three forces came together to carry out checks across Rotherham and Doncaster.

Police forces teamed up to tackle rural and wildlife crime.

South Yorkshire Police’s Wildlife Officer Sergeant Mark Gregory said: “Our presence in the area was to disrupt and prevent rural crime, in particular the use of off-road motorcycles and quad bikes on farmland and moorland, and the theft of vans and Land Rovers.

“During the evening we are pleased to report that no wildlife offences were committed.

“Four people were arrested for offences including failing to stop, taking a vehicle without consent and drink driving, and eight stop searches were carried out - with people dealt with for possession of cannabis.

“Three people were dealt with for traffic offences.

“As well as enforcement activity, teams also carried out a number of patrols in burglary hotspot areas as well as engaging with members of the public.

“We will be continuing joint operations and patrols of the area in the coming months.

“If you are concerned about suspicious behaviour please report it via 101 or online.”