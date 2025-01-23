Doncaster Police join forces with Greater Manchester Police to find David, 37, missing for eight days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Police have joined forces with Greater Manchester Police to try and find the whereabouts of 37-year-old David who went missing on January 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white male with short grey hair, he has several tattoos on his back and writing on his arm.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about David’s welfare and want to know that he is safe and well.

David has links to Doncaster.

If you know where David is please call 101 and quote incident number 2349 of 21/01/25.