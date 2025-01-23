Doncaster Police join forces with Greater Manchester Police to find David, 37, missing for eight days
Doncaster Police have joined forces with Greater Manchester Police to try and find the whereabouts of 37-year-old David who went missing on January 15.
He is described as a white male with short grey hair, he has several tattoos on his back and writing on his arm.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about David’s welfare and want to know that he is safe and well.
David has links to Doncaster.
If you know where David is please call 101 and quote incident number 2349 of 21/01/25.