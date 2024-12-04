Doncaster police issue guidance on rules around off-road bikes and electric scooters
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Do you know the rules around off-road bikes and electric scooters? Are you breaking the law by riding them where you shouldn't be?
“We know people have raised concerns around the use of off-road bikes and we have become aware of reports of them being ridden in an anti-social manner.
“If we catch you doing this, we will look to seize your bike, which could result in a criminal record or a driving ban.
“Make sure you're following the rules and only riding your off-road bike on legal riding areas, such as official motocross tracks, or on private property with the landowner's permission.
“We are also aware of reports of electric scooters being used illegally on roads, pavements and public spaces in the city centre.
“If you own an e-scooter, it is illegal to do this, as you can only use them on private land. This would include a garden, for example, but you must have the permission of the landowner to do this.”
You can read more about the rules and laws regarding electric scooters here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../advice-escooters.
If you spot off-road bikes being ridden where they shouldn't be and in a reckless or dangerous manner in the city centre, please report it to police on 101, and make sure you include as many details as possible to help us track down the riders and their bikes.
People can also report off-road bikes anonymously via Crimestoppers.