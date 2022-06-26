Doncaster police inspector retires after 30 years on the force

Described as a straight-talking man of principle, Mark joined South Yorkshire Police in 1993 and was quickly promoted through the ranks to Inspector.

A spokesman said: “Throughout his career he has shown tremendous dedication to neighbourhoods policing and partnership working as well as working across the country as a public order commander.

Retiring inspector Ian Payling

“We all wish Mark a long and happy retirement, and all the best for the future, he will be missed by all the team.”

Taking over the reigns is Lisa Bird, the new Neighbourhood Inspector for the Doncaster Central and South area.

She said: “I will be continuing with the Facebook engagement events each month and will soon be publishing dates for them on Facebook and the SYP Neighbourhood Team website.”

The Free Press will be talking with Inspector Bird soon to din out what she has planned.

Mark is pictured below receiving a commendation for his service from our District Commander, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt