Doncaster police in 'right place at right time' to seize motorbikes in swoop

Police officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were on duty in the Skellow and Woodlands areas when they sprang into action to seize the bikes.

A spokesman said: “Sometimes you are just in the right place at the right time.

"A green off road bike was seized yesterday from the Skellow area. Then today a suspected stolen pit bike was recovered from the Woodlands area, thanks to information from a member of the public.”

Police seized the bikes in Doncaster.

Anyone wanting to report off-road bikes and nuisance caused by them and their riders in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.