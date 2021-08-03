Doncaster police in drugs and drink driving busts as number of arrests made

A warrant was executed in the Balby area where a 54-year-old woman was given a police caution after being found to be growing a small amount of cannabis plants.

The electricity meter had been bypassed and has now been made safe, with the electricity company pursuing the money owed.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man was arrested in Balby on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police made a number of arrests in Doncaster.

He was stop searched by officers who saw him acting suspiciously in a park and found to be in possession of a knuckle duster and what police suspect to be controlled drugs.

Officers in the town centre also arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of three assault and also breaching the Public Space Protection Order. He was taken into custody to be interviewed when he is sober.

A man arrested on Friday night has been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

He was stopped by officers on Mansfield Road as they were concerned about his lack of ability to drive in a straight line and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

He has been bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

All the arrests were carried out by members of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team.