Doncaster police hunt man wanted for assault, burglary and criminal damage
James Rylance, who also goes by the name Jimmy Rylo, is wanted in connection with the offences across locations in Doncaster.
Rylance is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build with short brown hair, a short moustache and a beard. He also has a scar on the left side of his face and has tattoos on the right side of his neck.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Rylance recently or knows where he might be staying.
If you see Rylance, or have any other information that could help us find him, please call 101 or get in touch online the online portal here:
Please quote incident number 714 of 24 April 2025.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.