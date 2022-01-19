Doncaster police crack down on speeding and illegal parking outside a school

On Tuesday, January 18 police were invited to Park Primary School in Wheatley to talk to the children about road safety.

South Yorkshire Police said: “While some officers showed the kids around our vehicles, designed parking tickets and answered some of their weird and wonderful questions on policing, the rest of the team were patrolling the Wheatley area.

“At the end of the school day the children patrolled round the school, issuing the tickets they had designed to drivers.

The police attended the school to teach the children road saftey.

“A 32 year old man was arrested for failing to appear at court in relation to a charge of driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs. He remains in custody and will appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court tomorrow.

“The driver of the VW Golf will also be having a trip to court. He was stopped for speeding on Beckett Road, and found to have no insurance or licence. The car has been seized and he has been reported to court for the offences.

“A further 4 motorists have been dealt with for speeding offences around the school, including one driver who was doing 49mph in a 20mph limit.

“2 more drivers have been processed for parking on zig-zag lines outside the school gates.

“Finally, a 35 year old man has been arrested in relation to a European arrest warrant issued by the Romanian authorities for an offence of theft. He will be transported to Westminster Magistrates Court where his deportation will be considered tomorrow.”