Doncaster police clamp down on illegal vehicles and drivers in car crime blitz

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Police Team officers found uninsured vehicles, drivers and drugs after stopping a number of vehicles.

A spokesman said: “A Transit van was stopped in Stainforth as officers were unable to read the rear number plate due to it being covered in dirt.

"It was like a winning scratch card when we slowly rubbed the dirt away to unveil the registration and find it was an uninsured vehicle.

Police seized a number of vehicles.

"The driver was interviewed for the driving offences and the vehicle seized.

“A red Peugeot was stopped by officers in Dunscroft due to the manner of its driving.

"Again after a few checks this was also identified as an uninsured vehicle. The female driver was interviewed for the driving offences and the vehicle recovered.

"We also stopped a male driving a black Mercedes in Barnby Dun.

"The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit due to alcohol.

And finally, a small amount of cannabis was seized resulting in a female being issued with a cannabis warning."

South Yorkshire Police has carried out a number of recent operations against illegal vehicles and speeding vehicles across Doncaster.