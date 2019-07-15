Doncaster police charge duo with having loaded firearm and robbery
A man and a boy have been charged with having a loaded firearm and committing robbery in Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 14:53
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with possession of a loaded firearm and ammunition in a public place.
He has been bailed with conditions to appear before Doncaster Youth Court on Thursday, August 8.
Michael Wright, aged 44, is charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.
He was also charged with being unlawfully at large from prison.
Wright, of HMP Hatfield, was remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, August 12.