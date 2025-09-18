Doncaster police arrest string of teens in nuisance bike crackdown

A string of teenagers as well as adults have been arrested and vehicles seized as Doncaster police continue to clamp down on nuisance bikers.

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team have been targeting rogue bikers and have given an update to residents.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Over the past couple of months our work around motorbikes and off road bikes has been continuing and we have the following results to feed back.

“A 16 year old male from Sprotbrough arrested and on bail in relation to theft of motorbike.

“An 18 year old male from Woodlands arrested and on bail for theft of motorbike and drug offences, a tenancy breach has been issued by housing provider and a bike seized from the address.

“A 16 year old male from Scawthorpe issued with community protection warning notice in relation to antisocial behaviour on off road bikes and motorbikes.

“A 24 year old male from Carcroft issued with community protection warning notice in relation to antisocial behaviours with off road and motorbikes. A tenancy breach has been issued by housing provider and he is still under investigation for driving offences.

“A 29 year old female and a 33 year old female from Skellow have been issued with a community protection warning notice in relation to their sons acting in a antisocial manner with off road bikes.

“A 17 year old male from Askern has been issued with a community protection warning notice in relation to vehicle crime.

“A warning under the Police Reform Act has been issued to a male aged 16 seen riding antisocially in Cusworth and a a14 year old male arrested and under investigation for theft of a motor vehicle following an offence in Sprotbrough.

“We are also continuing with our visibility patrols in the hot spot areas both on foot and pedal cycles.

“Please continue to report any sightings of off road bikes to us, including where they are being stored, who is involved in riding them and any description of the riders. You can do this through crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via SYP online reporting or via 101.”