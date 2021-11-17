Doncaster police arrest four after balaclava wearing bikers went on on a crime spree

South Yorkshire Police made the arrests this week after they received numerous reports of males committing crime in the Doncaster East area whilst riding motorbikes and wearing balaclavas.

The crimes reported in the incidents include theft of vehicles, theft of fuel, burglaries and theft from vehicles.

A spokesman for Doncaster East NPT said: “The motorbikes are being ridden in a dangerous manner with no regard for the dangers they are placing themselves and the local community in.

He said over the last week Doncaster East NPT have arrested four males in connection to the offences, three have been released under investigation, and one has been charged and remanded into custody.