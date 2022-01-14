Doncaster police appeal to find wanted man Connor Ryan

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Connor Ryan. Ryan, age 25, from Doncaster, is wanted in connection with a number of offences which occurred between 7 October 2021 and 1 January 2022, including breaching a restraining order, common assault, robbery and production of cannabis. Ryan is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of a medium build and with brown hair. Ryan is also understood to have a tribal tattoo on his right arm. Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ryan recently, or knows where he may be staying. If you see Ryan, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, please call 101 quoting investigation number 14/176623/21. You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.