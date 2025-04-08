Doncaster police appeal for information about off-road bikers

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
Police in Doncaster are urging members of the public to pass on information about anti-social off-road bikers in the city after another clampdown on illegal riders.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Last week, officers from your Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing team worked alongside our off-road bike team to tackle the on-going issue of off-road bikes in and around Thorne, Moorends and Stainforth.

“Patrols were conducted around the Thorne Solar Farm, Moorends Rec and Stainforth pit top.

“A number of drivers were also dealt with for various motoring offences in and around Thorne town centre.

Police in Doncaster have been targeting off road bikers.

“With the assistance of our drone we were able to take photographs of bikes and riders for intel purposes.

"If you have any information regarding who rides these bikes or where they are stored please call us on 101."

You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their call centre anonymously on 0800 555 111.

