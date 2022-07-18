Doncaster plain clothes police check for insecure vehicles and nab a drink driver in the process

Officers ditched the uniform in favour of casual clothing so not to be recognised. They were tasked with checking to see if vehicles parked up for the night were actually locked and secure.

Some of you may have found a leaflet on your vehicle when you woke this morning.

If you found the leaflet inside your vehicle, then you must have left your vehicle unlocked and vulnerable to thieves.

Drink driver was caught during leafleting operation

A spokesman said: “Whilst officers were making their way back to the station they saw a white Range Rover swerving all over the road.

"Officers followed the vehicle and when it stopped in Hatfield they found the driver to be rather drunk.

“The driver was arrested for being over the limit and taken on a not so quick trip across county to custody.

"The driver was rubbing his hands together thinking the delay would help him be under the limit. Nearly two hours after being stopped driving the results were in…….. 81.

“This is roughly twice over the legal limit. Oh, and the vehicle was seized for no insurance.

“Please ensure your car is locked and secure at all times, and please don’t allow this amazing weather to think it’s ok to drink and drive.”

If you think you spot any criminal activity or suspect someone may be drink or drug driving please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.