Inspector Alison Carr.

The group disappeared down a dirt track and as officers got out of the police vehicle, the bikes came back, one of them hitting one of my PCSOs.

The rider was knocked off his bike and the PCSO received minor injuries .

The motorbike turned out to be stolen. The rider was arrested and is currently on remand in prison.

Police motorbike teams took part in a coordinated operation in Doncaster East.

On Thursday 11 and Friday 12 November my team were part of an operation run by our colleagues in CID and the Road Policing Group.

Officers were in the Armthorpe, Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall in a mixture of marked and unmarked vehicles.

We had colleagues from the bike teams, some on the off road bikes and others on road motorbikes. This operation was part of our response to the increase in burglaries in area and Armthorpe.

Seven people were arrested, seven vehicles were seized and stolen vehicles worth £45,000 recovered.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been a number of incidents where police vehicles have been deliberately damaged.

Fortunately, no officers have been injured.

Three men have been arrested in connection with this ongoing investigation.

On Sunday November 7, officers were out on patrol in Dunscroft, when their attention was drawn to a blue Vauxhall Insignia.

The driver was dealt with for having no insurance and the vehicle was seized. Further enquiries lead them to the house he had stopped outside.

A large cannabis set up was found. He was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis

On Tuesday 26 October, we joined partner agencies, for a day of engagement in Thorne town centre.

Officers were on foot patrol engaging with the public and speaking to shop owners.

We worked with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and with the DMBC Enforcement Team to tackle ongoing issues with fly tipping.

We arrested two men who were wanted in connection with criminal offences and recovered a stolen van.