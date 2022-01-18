Doncaster pair jailed for 24 years for horrific assault and robbery of a man in his 60s

Kimberley Sheerin, aged 34, formerly of Balby Road, received a nine year custodial sentence and Jonathan Burns, aged 40, formerly of Harewood Avenue, received 15 years imprisonment.

The court heard how on Saturday December 21, 2020, the pair entered the address of their vulnerable victim, a man in his 60s, in Cedar Road.

Once inside, Sheerin and Burns demanded money, threatened him with violence and subjected him to a horrific assault which they only stopped when he pretended to fall unconscious.

They were jailed for a total of 24 years

The pair stole £60 from his wallet and fled the scene.

The victim suffered two badly bruised eyes, cuts to his ear, bruising to his face and ribs that required hospital treatment.

Sheerin and Burns were later arrested on January 30, 2021 and charged with robbery the following day.

Kimberly Sheerin

They pleaded guilty at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on January 14, 2022 and were sentenced last week.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Andrew Jones who led the investigation said: “I am pleased that Sheerin and Jones have both received substantial custodial sentences for their crime.

“Their victim has vulnerabilities which meant he was not able to defend himself against them - they completely abused his trust. Their actions were absolutely deplorable.

“I want to thank the victim for reporting what happened to him, thanks to his report we were able to swiftly detain these two dangerous individuals and bring them to justice.”

Jonathan Burns