Doncaster officers help detain speeding driver in cross-border police chase

Officers from Doncaster helped detain a speeding driver in a cross-border police chase.

The driver, who initially failed to stop for Humberside Police officers was arrested in Sheffield after “effective cross-border working and communication,” a Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said.

A statement said: “Colleagues in Humberside were conducting a speed operation when a driver was asked to stop due to his excessive speed.

“He failed to do so and continued driving into South Yorkshire, with officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team deployed to search for the vehicle.

“After the vehicle made its way onto the M18 and M1, heading towards Sheffield, the vehicle was located on Sheffield Parkway, with the car eventually pulling over in the Wybourn area of Sheffield.

“The man who was driving the vehicle has since been reported on summons for a number of driving offences, including using a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence.”

Sergeant James Housley, from Doncaster East NPT, said: "Given our close proximity to the Humberside region, it's important we are always alert and ready to assist with reports of criminality that could cross into our area.

"On this occasion, effective communications and vehicle tracking allowed us to bring the vehicle to a stop and the driver will now be dealt with accordingly in the courts.

"We will continue to work closely with Humberside Police and other neighbouring forces to tackle any cross-border criminality that we are made aware of and are able to assist with."

You can report incidents to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.