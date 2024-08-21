Doncaster nightclub promotion linked with reports of assault and underage drinking as premises licence under scrutiny

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster nightclub’s premises licence has come under debate following repeated reports of crime and safety concerns linked to a drinks promotion.

Next Tuesday (August 27) Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will debate an application to review the premises licence of Mambo nightclub on Silver Street.

The application was lodged with the council by South Yorkshire Police after officers responded to a string of crime reports in and outside the venue.

In their application, the police state that officers have recorded 13 separate reports of crime at the venue since March 2023.

Mambo Doncaster.

Police responded to eight reports of assault during this time, with one recorded as battery, while another reportedly involved a knife.

A further two callouts were made over reports of sexual assault inside the venue.

A Licensing Enforcement Officer stated that venue owners failed to take action to prevent crime and protect visitors following several warnings.

Concerns were also raised over visitors’ safety during a drinks promotion known as Crisis Buster which was founded by the club owners.

The promotion allows customers to access six associated bars for unlimited drinks for four hours through the purchase of a £15 to £20 wristband.

Police attended a string of incidents linked to individuals wearing Crisis Buster wristbands including assault on police and random members of the public.

An anonymous witness told police that they saw concerning incidents involving individuals wearing the wristbands “on a regular basis”.

They said: “I have seen customers who were clearly heavily intoxicated through drinks being carried out by door staff from Mambo and walked to the opposite side of the road and then left alone on the floor.”

A Return Home Interview Worker at Doncaster Council told police officers that a 16-year-old has visited Mambo and purchased a Crisis Buster wristband while he had been reported missing for two days.

He told the worker that he did not show ID to purchase the wristband and was served several alcoholic drinks before becoming involved in an altercation and was removed from the premises.

In 2023, police officers held two meetings to discuss their concerns over this particular promotion with the owners of Mambo.

A police constable stated: “They made it clear they had no intention of stopping this offer and did not offer any solutions or take any options we were proposing to them.”

In March 2024, police suggested an action plan to the owners to ensure that licensing objectives were all followed and offered a free ID scanner for the venue, both of which were refused.

In response to the licence review application, a spokesperson for Mambo said: “Running a licenced premises in a busy city centre is a difficult job.

“It is inevitable that within a population of over 300,000 there will be problem elements and difficult issues. The licensing act is written within this context. The objectives are just that, objectives.

“All reasonable recommendations have been taken on board and implemented and there are no issues regarding a drinks promotion and crime and disorder reports.”