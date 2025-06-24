Neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs) in Doncaster have been cracking down on the supply of illegal drugs and associated organised criminality by executing a series of warrants, resulting in two men being jailed for producing cannabis.

Large-scale cannabis factories, which are often hidden in unassuming suburban homes, are known to fund organised crime groups (OCGs) who cause untold harm to our communities through violence, fear and exploitation of people involved further down the chain.

The factories also often pose a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties due to the bypassing of electricity.

Neighbourhood policing teams across South Yorkshire work relentlessly to act on intelligence and execute warrants under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, with three carried out over three successive days last week.

Doncaster neighbourhood policing teams use drones and intelligence to crack drug networks.

Last Wednesday (18 June), officers from Doncaster Central NPT raided two flats in Belle Vue, resulting in the discovery of a sophisticated cannabis set-up.

There were around 194 plants spread across five rooms in one flat, with an additional 138 juvenile plants found in the other.

As officers searched the properties, the grower of these drugs attempted to evade officers by sneaking out into the back garden and running into nearby woodland.

What he didn't know was that a drone officer was tracking his movements above, with information relayed to officers on the ground who promptly arrested him and brought into custody.

Cannabis farms often fund organised crime groups.

Van Tram, aged 33, of no fixed abode, was brought before Doncaster Magistrates' Court the next day (19 June), where he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis and was given a 10-month prison sentence.

In another display of swift justice, a warrant executed by Doncaster South NPT and response officers last Thursday (19 June) at a premises in Mexborough resulted in the discovery of around 230 cannabis plants.

Hazret Emini, aged 28, was arrested at the scene and charged with production of cannabis.

Emini, of Vernon Court, Nottingham appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (20 June) where he admitted the offence and was jailed for 10 months the same day.

Friday (20 June) also saw Doncaster North NPT search a property in Kirk Sandall after executing a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

It led to the seizure of multiple cannabis plants, which were found growing in different rooms, and a knuckleduster.

A 57-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Speaking about the ongoing work by neighbourhood teams to tackle drug supply and in particular, the growth and sale of cannabis is Doncaster's Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods Joe Hunt said: "Our neighbourhood policing teams work diligently and professionally to protect the communities they serve and keep people safe.

"Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action, which started yesterday (Monday 23 June), recognises and celebrates the vital purpose of these teams, and removing drugs from circulation in local neighbourhoods is just one of the many roles they undertake.

"We know that drugs like cannabis fund organised crime. It isn't a harmless drug and the production of it feeds into and funds a wider network of criminality responsible for causing significant harm and disruption to our communities.

"Many of those forced to look after these cannabis farms are often vulnerable individuals and sometimes, they are victims of human trafficking and exploitation, with OCGs preying on these people for their own financial gain and with no regard for their wellbeing.

"We will continue to execute drug warrants and shut down cannabis farms in order to best protect our communities and I would encourage anyone with information or suspicions about drug supply in their area to please contact us.

"We use your information, even when it's submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers, to carry out drug warrants and take enforcement actions and your support in helping us tackle this type of criminality is always appreciated."

To report your concerns about drug supply or usage, including the cultivation of cannabis, please contact police on 101 or report information via the website: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.