Doncaster Neighbourhood Policing Team's new approach to tackling retail crime triggers fall in reports of shoplifting

A Doncaster neighbourhood policing team (NPT) is reaping the rewards of its robust and clinical approach to targeting shoplifters, with over 200 arrests and 150 convictions over a six-month period.

After recognising a concerning spike in retail crime in the city centre and surrounding area, Doncaster Central NPT sought to reverse that trend by creating a dedicated team to turn the tide on shoplifters.

Sergeant Steve Roberts, who has taken the lead in organising this new approach, explains more: "In the summer of last year, we recognised a dramatic increase in the number of reports of shoplifting in Doncaster city centre.

"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and is often linked to wider antisocial behaviour (ASB) so it was important for us to look at our approach and create new systems and processes to allow us to target thieves and protect our local communities.

There has been a dramatic drop in the number of reports of retail crime in Doncaster city centre.

"We set up a small, dedicated retail crime team whose job is to capture evidence, take victim and witness statements, compile and check CCTV footage and task PCSOs to different retail crime investigations.

"They work across a multitude of cases and have been able to recognise patterns of offending by repeat offenders, which enables us to identify them early within the process and carry out arrest attempts.

"With their superior knowledge of cases and offenders, they are then able to build complete packages which we can present to the CPS in order to secure the relevant charges."

Between November 2023 and April 2024, a total of 201 suspected shoplifters were arrested by the team.

Officers on the beat.

Of those, 157 have been convicted, representing a conviction rate of 78 per cent, and in turn the number of reports of shoplifting in Doncaster city centre has also fallen from 224 in August 2023 to 51 in February 2024.

During that period, a number of repeat offenders have been given hefty and immediate custodial sentences.

Tommy Knott, aged 26, of Oldfield Crescent, was jailed for 14 months in December 2023 after being convicted of eight thefts, with Kirsty Mullen, 34, given a 12-month prison sentence in February 2024.

Other well-known and prolific offenders, including Shakita Maximillian, Casey Wilkins and Darrell Coleman, have also found themselves behind bars after being apprehended by Doncaster Central NPT's retail crime team.

Forging strong relationships with retailers and security staff has been a key part of the success in tackling retail crime in Doncaster city centre.

"We are starting to see more and more custodial sentences handed out which reflects just how seriously judges are taking retail crime," Sgt Roberts said.

"Shoplifters used to think they were untouchable and could get away with their crimes scot-free but that isn't the case anymore.

"We've worked hard to gather crucial intelligence and spot the trends, behaviours and patterns of offenders and we make sure we regularly share this information across other departments in the district so they are aware of who is wanted for shoplifting.

"The message is simple - we will not tolerate shoplifters wreaking havoc and misery on our city and we will continue to build on the strides we've made so we do not miss an opportunity to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice."

Another vital aspect of this new approach has centred around the importance of forging strong relationships with retailers and partners in the city centre.

By working closely with Doncaster City Council, retailers and the Creating a Safer Environment in Doncaster (CASED) group, the team has created a solid and substantial network to share information and ultimately detect and prevent crime in the city centre.

Doncaster Central NPT has doubled its number of officers, allowing more targeted patrols in hotspot areas for retail crime and ASB, and more cohesion with retailers, which in turn has resulted in crimes being reported more promptly to police.

Sgt Roberts said: "We are seeing more and shops reporting incidents of shoplifting to us much quicker. They are understanding the importance of that as before we were hearing about some reports a week after they'd happened which really narrows our window of opportunity.

"The sooner we know, the sooner we can act and start investigating and that early reporting has had a big impact on our prosecution rate."

To build on this success, a retail crime symposium will be held in Doncaster in July. It will see retailers and key partners come together to discuss methods of reporting, accessing CCTV footage and obtaining Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) for prolific offenders.

It will also further highlight the importance of CASED which connects South Yorkshire Police with local businesses, community safety partnerships and the local authority to reduce crime through a digital radio network.

If you have been a victim of retail crime, please report it to police immediately so they can act and investigate thoroughly.

If you are reporting a crime that is in progress or a life is at risk, always call 999.