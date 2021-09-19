Doncaster named in top ten most dangerous places in England in new survey
Doncaster has been named as one of the top ten most dangerous places to live in England, according to a new study.
The country’s most dangerous – and safest places – have neen revealed, with Doncaster in ninth spot on the unsafest places to live.
The findings come after a summer of violence in Doncaster which has seen a string of shootings, stabbings, rapes, sexual assaults and other violent crimes.
The survey used metrics including crime and mental health statistics to determine the safest, and least safe, places to live and work in England.
The data was gathered by Pheonix Health and Safety and the results are published in its Safety and Wellbeing Index to give a clear picture of results.
The five main contributing factors are local crime rates, death rates, mental health rates, sickness absence rates and non-fatal injuries in the workplace.
The worst cities for safety and wellbeing:
Wigan
Sunderland
Hull
Middlesbrough
Barnsley
Rotherham
Rochdale
Salford
Doncaster
Wakefield
The best cities for safety and wellbeing:
Swindon
Luton
London
Reading
Slough
York
Peterborough
Milton Keynes
Portsmouth
Southampton
The results were based on weighted results across the five categories of local crime rates, death rates, mental health rates, sickness absence rates and non-fatal injuries in the workplace.
The total was then weighted out of 100, with the lower the score, the safer the city.
In recent weeks, there have been growing calls for increased policing to tackle the escalating gang war which has seen a number of people seriously injured in a string of shooting and stabbing incidents.