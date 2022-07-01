Doncaster named in country's top ten hotspots for lead and copper thefts

New research has revealed the UK towns and cities with the most thefts of the substances over the past five years and Doncaster ranks in the top 10 UK cities who have reported the most thefts since 2017.

Building and renovation experts Roofing Megastore made Freedom of Information requests to police forces up and down the country to reveal the locations with the most reported building material thefts.

Sheffield was top of the whole list, with Doncaster named in sixth spot. Rotherham and Barnsley were also in the top ten, making it a South Yorkshire league table of shame.

Doncaster is one of the worst places in the UK for copper and lead thefts.

All four key locations in South Yorkshire reported more than 245 crimes each, with Doncaster recording 305.

Homes and local buildings are targeted by thieves for the metals which can be valuable.

Northern areas of the UK reported the highest numbers of copper and lead thefts, with Lancashire Constabulary ranking in first position with 2,712 reported crimes during the years 2017 – 2022. Other northern areas, including those which fall under Cleveland, Northumbria and South Yorkshire police forces all ranked in the top areas with the most thefts, each having reported over 1,300 during the same time period.

Gian-Carlo Grossi, Managing Director at Roofing Megastore comments: “The first step when you discover you’ve been robbed is always to report it to the police, either by phone or online.

"Following this, you'll need to determine what impact the missing lead may have on your property. For example, missing lead, particularly if located at an abutment to a wall, could quickly result in water ingress. If left unfixed, this could cost damage that can easily cost thousands of pounds to put right, and may also cause structural issues over time.

“When it comes to protecting your home’s exterior and deterring building material thieves, there are a few options - though perhaps the most effective would be an alarm and CCTV system.

"Not only can these put off any potential thieves, but the footage can add a great deal of clarity when it comes to reporting the crime. Naturally, this may not be a preferred method by many, especially if you only have a small amount of copper or lead on your roof.

"A far cheaper alternative then could be to install a dummy camera – though bear in mind these can often be picked out by experienced burglars.”

"In much the same vein, dusk till dawn lighting can also ward off potential thieves. Motion sensors in particular are a sound investment with infra-red switching on lights only when needed, keeping costs low. To aid in the effectiveness of these lights, you should also take care to keep trees and other vegetation cut back, maximising your home's natural surveillance.”