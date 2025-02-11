Doncaster named among top ten worst cities for shoplifting in UK
The survey focused on more than 100 towns and cities across the UK for shoplifting rates – with Doncaster landing a spot inside the top ten worst hotspots.
It found that cities with the highest shoplifting rates are not the UK’s biggest urban centres but rather smaller towns like Worthing, Lincoln, and Mansfield, which top the list.
Despite its vast population and high retail density, London ranks 75th, suggesting that shoplifting is less of an issue in the capital compared to smaller towns.
Hinckley in Leicestershire has the lowest shoplifting rate in the UK at just 3.8 incidents per 1,000 people, a stark contrast to Worthing’s 23.2.
A new study has revealed the UK cities struggling most with shoplifting – and some of the results might not be what you'd expect.
Doncaster had a rank of 13.7 shoplifting instances per 1,000 population.
The study, conducted by Accu Components, analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), and the Scottish Government.
The Nottinghamshire town takes third place, with local businesses bearing the brunt of shop theft.
The study said: “Rounding out the top 10, businesses in Doncaster are under strain from frequent shoplifting incidents.”
Last year Doncaster was dubbed the worst place in South Yorkshire for shoplifting – with 11 per cent of all shoplifting crimes in the South Yorkshire Police area logged in Doncaster – a total of 1,504 crimes.