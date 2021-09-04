Doncaster mum warned residents to beware after mystery man banged on her door
A Doncaster mum has warned residents to beware after a man pounded on her door in the early hours of Sunday.
Mystery surrounds the incident which happened on Northfield Road on Sunday at 2am.
The woman who did not want to be named said: “We’d gone to bed late, we woke up and I thought he was going to put the door through he was knocking so loud.
“The dog was going mad.
“My partner was going to go down and see who it was but I said I would check the camera.
“We saw the young man and neither of us knew him.
“I told him not to go down because you don’t know what they are doing or what they are carrying nowadays.
“I said if he carries on I’ll call the police.”
She said after a while he disappeared, but she had carried on watching the camera as she had been unable to sleep.
She said; “two men came, walked to the end of our drive, looked like they were looking round, walked back up the street again and were circling in a red VW.
“It had a really loud exhaust and they were going round and round the street. The other man had run away by that point, in the direction of the garage by York Road.
“It was really strange how he had come and randomly knocked on my door. I didn’t report it to the police – he didn’t try the door handle or look around the cars, he just looked like a lad who was physically scared. I just wanted people around here to be aware.”