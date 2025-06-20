Doncaster mum pleads for help after son's beloved bike stolen

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST
A Doncaster mum is pleading for help after her son's beloved bike was stolen.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Laura Hennessey-Smith and Emily Watson with a target of £500.

Mum Laura said: “This is for my son so hopefully he can replace the bike that was stolen from him. or something similar.

“I've done this due to numerous requests of people wanting to help or just feel sorry for what has happened to him. He's a good lad that loved his bike and within a second it was stolen, a tough lesson he's had to learn. “

The stolen bike.placeholder image
The stolen bike.

Her son, called Drey, posted on Facebook: “If any one sees this bike Trek Roscoe 7 matte black with red righting message me or Laura

Hennessey-Smith Kienan Cheadle i love my bike so much it was my best ever gift Ive gotten and it's been stolen off me.

“The only reason 1 used it as much is bc I love the sport and biking I'm always excited to do it but now 1 can't and 1 also did it bc my mum was

spending 10£ a week so I could get home every day and I just wanted to help out but now I can't cos some doilen took my bike so now l'm looking for a new one but I will have to wait till my birthday.”

The target for the fundraiser is £500, and currently stands at £50, if you would like to donate then please visit the website https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-young-lad-thats-had-his-bike-stolen

