Doncaster mum pleads for help after son's beloved bike stolen

A Doncaster mum is pleading for help after her son's beloved bike was stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A GoFundMe has been set up by Laura Hennessey-Smith and Emily Watson with a target of £500.

Mum Laura said: “This is for my son so hopefully he can replace the bike that was stolen from him. or something similar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've done this due to numerous requests of people wanting to help or just feel sorry for what has happened to him. He's a good lad that loved his bike and within a second it was stolen, a tough lesson he's had to learn. “

The stolen bike.

Her son, called Drey, posted on Facebook: “If any one sees this bike Trek Roscoe 7 matte black with red righting message me or Laura

Hennessey-Smith Kienan Cheadle i love my bike so much it was my best ever gift Ive gotten and it's been stolen off me.

“The only reason 1 used it as much is bc I love the sport and biking I'm always excited to do it but now 1 can't and 1 also did it bc my mum was

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

spending 10£ a week so I could get home every day and I just wanted to help out but now I can't cos some doilen took my bike so now l'm looking for a new one but I will have to wait till my birthday.”

The target for the fundraiser is £500, and currently stands at £50, if you would like to donate then please visit the website https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-young-lad-thats-had-his-bike-stolen