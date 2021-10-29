Doncaster mother and son jailed for 55 years total after Conisbrough shootings

Joe Edward Roberts

Joe Edward Robe rts, 20, and his mother Nicola Butler, 44, were sentenced following a complex investigation by Doncaster’s Fortify Team, which combats serious violent crime and organised criminality in the district.

The convictions relate to a series of shootings in Conisbrough between Saturday 7 and Monday 9 November 2020, when police were called to reports of firearms discharges in the Park Road, Daylands Avenue and March Vale Rise areas of Conisbrough.

A 19-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident on Daylands Avenue. Two men, aged 47 and 22, also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident on March Vale Rise.

Nicola Butler

Following a two-week trial at Doncaster Crown Court, Roberts and Butler, both of Windmill Avenue, Doncaster, were convicted and yesterday (28 October) sentenced. Roberts was jailed for 30 years, while Butler was handed a 25-year sentence.

Roberts was convicted of three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, arson with intent to endanger life, and violent disorder.

Butler was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.