Doncaster Morrisons store badly damaged in ram raid attack

This was the scene of devastation at a Doncaster Morrisons store after it was targeted by ram raiders in an early hours attack.

The raiders smashed into the Morrisons Daily outlet in Watch House Lane shortly after 3am, escaping with items from inside the store.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called this morning (26 August) at 3.02am to reports of a burglary on Watch House Lane in Bentley, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a vehicle rammed into the front of the Morrisons Daily store before several people got out and stole items from inside the store and fled the scene.

Morrisons Daily in Bentley was targeted in a ram raid attack.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or through our online portal.

"Please quote incident number 82 of 26 August 2025 when you get in touch.”

A spokesperson for Morrisons said the firm would not be commenting but that staff were helping police with enquiries.