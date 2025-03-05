Doncaster military veteran gets medals stolen in raid back after appeal

A Doncaster military veteran has had precious medals returned after they were stolen from his flat.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran shared details of the break-in on Facebook – and members of the public, the police and a local shop all came to his aid to get the medals back.

The medals stolen in the raid in Bennetthorpe were three full-size medals and their miniatures for service in Iraq as well as Golden Jubilee and the Voluntary Reserve Services Medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Cultman Collectables in Bowers Fold, which trades in military memorabilia, said: “The medals have been located and returned to the owner.

Cultman Collectables put out an appeal for the medals.

"Thank you all for sharing and helping us reunite them.”

The veteran added: “Thank you again for everyone’s help, especially those that returned my medals.”

You can report theft in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.