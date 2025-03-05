Doncaster military veteran gets medals stolen in raid back after appeal
The veteran shared details of the break-in on Facebook – and members of the public, the police and a local shop all came to his aid to get the medals back.
The medals stolen in the raid in Bennetthorpe were three full-size medals and their miniatures for service in Iraq as well as Golden Jubilee and the Voluntary Reserve Services Medal.
A spokesman for Cultman Collectables in Bowers Fold, which trades in military memorabilia, said: “The medals have been located and returned to the owner.
"Thank you all for sharing and helping us reunite them.”
The veteran added: “Thank you again for everyone’s help, especially those that returned my medals.”
You can report theft in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.