Doncaster men arrested for GBH, robbery and burglary

Humberside Police officers have been working with colleagues at South Yorkshire Police to arrest two men in connection with offences allegedly committed in the Humberside force area.

Both men are from Doncaster.

A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary on Bond Street in Hedon on Saturday January 5.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and robbery following an alleged incident on Merlin Street in Scunthorpe on Saturday December 22.

A spokesman said: “We’d like to thank South Yorkshire Police for their help in these arrests.

“The men are currently in custody.”